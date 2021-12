Wall Street closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets fell on Monday amid concerns over how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. Major Wall Street indices - S&P, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Russell 2000 - fell over 1 percent. The decline in the US markets followed similar drops across Europe and Asia.

US stock markets closing on Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 52.62 points, or 1.1%, to 4,568.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points, or 1.2%, to 34,932.16.

The Nasdaq fell 188.74 points, or 1.2%, to 14,980.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.06 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.87.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 811.95 points, or 21.6%.

The Dow is up 4,325.68 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,092.66 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.02 points, or 8.4%.

-With agency inputs