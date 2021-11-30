0

Wall Street: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Investors are waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new Coronavirus strain may do to the economy.

The US stock markets on Monday witnessed some recovery from a slide last week.
The S&P 500 recovered more than half its drop from Friday even as the investors were waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new Coronavirus strain may do to the economy.
Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday's knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 60.65 points, or 1.3%, to 4,655.27.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.60 points, or 0.7%, to 35,135.94.
The Nasdaq rose 291.18 points, or 1.9%, to 15,782.83.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,241.98.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 899.20 points, or 23.9%.
The Dow is up 4,529.46 points, or 14.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,894.55 points, or 22.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 267.12 points, or 13.5%.
