Wall Street: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indices fared on Friday

The US stock markets on Friday closed lower as Omicron spreads across various countries. The major Wall Street indices fell as most of the stocks saw a downward trend. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down.

Investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to recall stimulus and fight inflation with interest rate increases starting some time next year.

US stock indices on Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 48.03 points, or 1%, to 4,620.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 532.20 points, or 1.5%, to 35,365.44.

The Nasdaq fell 10.75 points, or 0.1%, to 15,169.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.48 points, or 1%, to 2,173.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 91.38 points, or less than 1.9%.

The Dow is down 605.55 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 460.92 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.87 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 864.57 points, or 23%.

The Dow is up 4,758.96 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,281.40 points, or 17.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.08 points, or 10.1%.

-With agency inputs