Wall Street: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

The US stock markets fell on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will consider halting its bond purchases meant to lower long-term rates sooner than expected.
The concerns over omicron variant that it would hit the global economy also dampened the investors' appetite. Short-term Treasury yields rose as investors moved up expectations for a Fed rate hike.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 88.27 points, or 1.9%, to 4,567.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 652.22 points, or 1.9%, to 34,483.72.
The Nasdaq fell 245.14 points, or 1.6%, to 15,537.69.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,198.91.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 27.62 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 415.62 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 46.03 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 47.03 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 810.93 points, or 21.6%.
The Dow is up 3,877.24 points, or 12.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,649.41 points, or 20.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 224.05 points, or 11.3%.
