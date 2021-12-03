0

Wall Street: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Major indices S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq rose. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.

The US stock markets recovered on Thursday from the previous day's loss even as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.
Major indices S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq rose. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.
Crude oil prices went up as OPEC decided to maintain its output levels low.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 64.06 points, or 1.4%, to 4,577.10.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.75 points, or 1.8%, to 34,639.79.
The Nasdaq rose 127.27 points, or 0.8%, to 15,381.32.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 58.91 points, or 2.7%, to 2,206.33.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 17.52 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 259.55 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 110.34 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 39.60 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 821.03 points, or 21.9%.
The Dow is up 4,033.31 points, or 13.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,493.04 points, or 19.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 231.48 points, or 11.7%.
-With agency inputs
