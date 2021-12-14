Wall Street: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets closed lower on Monday as investors waited for news from a host of central bank meetings this week.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. Technology, energy and travel-related shares suffered the biggest losses.
US stock indices on Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.97.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.04 points, or 0.9%, to 35,650.95.
The Nasdaq fell 217.32 points, or 1.4%, to 15,413.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.31 points, or 1.4%, to 2,180.50.
US stock indices for the year:
The S&P 500 is up 912.90 points, or 24.3%.
The Dow is up 5,044.47 points, or 16.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,525 points, or 19.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 205.64 points, or 10.4%.
-With agency inputs
