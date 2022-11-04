Wall Street loses value, US Treasury yields rise after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve

By Reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 percent to 32,001.25, the S&P 500 lost 1.06 percent to 3,719.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.73 percent to 10,342.94.

Global equities fell while US Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the prospects of further interest rate hikes targeted at reining in inflation.

Market sentiments have been bearish after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 75 basis points and Powell said during a press conference that the "ultimate level" of interest rates is likely higher than previously estimated, and the central bank still has "some ways to go."

Traders, who were expecting the Fed to strike a more dovish stance after delivering its fourth consecutive rate hike, were rattled.

"We've done 400 basis points in eight months - one of the steepest ascents in tightening in history - and to not sit back and see for a few months how the data comes in is just reckless," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 1.89 percent. European stocks dropped 1 percent after the Bank of England delivered its biggest rate rise since 1989.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower in late morning trading, led by a selloff in technology, communication services, financials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary stocks.

"I think the kind of double talk that we saw yesterday is really beginning to massively erode the credibility of anything they say. What's going to happen is that at some point, they're going to talk hawkish and the market is going to rally," Hayes added.

Treasury yields jumped, with the two-year note climbing toward 5 percent, following comments by the Fed chair and the interest rate hikes by the US and British central banks.

