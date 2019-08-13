Wall Street falls on geopolitical tensions, recession fears

#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
August 13, 2019

The closely-watched yield spread between US 2-year and 10-year notes narrowed to its smallest difference since at least 2010, according to Refinitiv data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,896.44, the S&P 500 lost 35.96 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,882.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.73 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,863.41.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that its economists see recessionary risks increasing as the US-China trade war drags on.
