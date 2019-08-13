Wall Street falls on geopolitical tensions, recession fears
Updated : August 13, 2019 06:37 AM IST
The closely-watched yield spread between US 2-year and 10-year notes narrowed to its smallest difference since at least 2010, according to Refinitiv data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,896.44, the S&P 500 lost 35.96 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,882.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.73 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,863.41.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that its economists see recessionary risks increasing as the US-China trade war drags on.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more