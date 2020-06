U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the US dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

At the time of publishing the copy, Dow Jones was trading 508.88 points down, NASDAQ was down 80.62 points, while S&P 500 was trading 44.53 points down.

The Dow Jones fell 335.15 points, or 1.31%, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56%, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69%, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.