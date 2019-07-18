#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Wall Street falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions

Updated : July 18, 2019 06:26 AM IST

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotes from US businesses, also pointed to trade-related pressures on transportation and manufacturing companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.78 points, or 0.42 percent, to 27,219.85, the S&P 500 lost 19.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,984.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.59 points, or 0.46 percent, to 8,185.21.
Netflix Inc shares tumbled in aftermarket trade after the company reported quarterly results. They were last down nearly 11 percent.
Wall Street falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Colgate Palmolive India Q1 Earnings: Net profit likely to fall around 10%

Colgate Palmolive India Q1 Earnings: Net profit likely to fall around 10%

Top brokerage calls for July 18: Nomura, Credit Suisse cut price targets for YES Bank; Kotak bearish on Mindtree

Top brokerage calls for July 18: Nomura, Credit Suisse cut price targets for YES Bank; Kotak bearish on Mindtree

Yes Bank Q1 net profit tanks 91% YoY to Rs 113.8 crore, misses estimates

Yes Bank Q1 net profit tanks 91% YoY to Rs 113.8 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV