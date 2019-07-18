Wall Street falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions
Updated : July 18, 2019 06:26 AM IST
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotes from US businesses, also pointed to trade-related pressures on transportation and manufacturing companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.78 points, or 0.42 percent, to 27,219.85, the S&P 500 lost 19.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,984.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.59 points, or 0.46 percent, to 8,185.21.
Netflix Inc shares tumbled in aftermarket trade after the company reported quarterly results. They were last down nearly 11 percent.
