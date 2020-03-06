Market Wall Street drops over 3% on virus fears, travel shares slammed Updated : March 06, 2020 07:03 AM IST Alphabet Inc's Google joined other big tech firms in recommending employees in the Seattle area work from home. The benchmark S&P 500 ended down more than 10 percent from its February 19 closing high, after last week logging its biggest weekly percentage decline since October 2008. In the United States, new cases of the vast-spreading virus were reported on Thursday around New York and in San Francisco.