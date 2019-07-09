Wall Street drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed

Apple Inc fell 2.2 percent and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the iPhone maker's shares to "sell" from "neutral."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.98 points, or 0.43 percent, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 lost 14.46 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 8,098.38.
Boeing Co fell 1.3 percent and was the biggest drag on the Dow after Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets.
