Wall Street drops after US Fed's Powell dampens rate cut outlook
Updated : August 01, 2019 06:38 AM IST
All three major US stock indexes ended the session lower after Powell said today's move was not the beginning of a lengthy rate-cutting cycle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 333.75 points, or 1.23 percent, to 26,864.27, the S&P 500 lost 32.8 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,980.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19 percent, to 8,175.42.
The latest round of trade talks wrapped up in Shanghai, with US and Chinese negotiators leaving the table without a deal. Both sides called the talks "constructive."
