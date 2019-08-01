#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Wall Street drops after US Fed's Powell dampens rate cut outlook

Updated : August 01, 2019 06:38 AM IST

All three major US stock indexes ended the session lower after Powell said today's move was not the beginning of a lengthy rate-cutting cycle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 333.75 points, or 1.23 percent, to 26,864.27, the S&P 500 lost 32.8 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,980.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19 percent, to 8,175.42.
The latest round of trade talks wrapped up in Shanghai, with US and Chinese negotiators leaving the table without a deal. Both sides called the talks "constructive."
cnbc two logos
Rupee opens at over 1-month low of 69.19/$, dollar stands tall

Top brokerage calls for August 1: CLSA, HSBC bullish on ZEE; Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley cut price target for Eicher Motors

Ekta Batra's market update on August 1: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Zee Entertainment, IDBI Bank, Ashok Leyland in focus

