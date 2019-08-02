#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Bonds

Wall Street dragged down by Trump trade tweet

Updated : August 02, 2019 06:29 AM IST

Having spent most of the session on track for their best day since June, all three major US stock indices took sudden U-turns as investors quickly turned into sellers after the tweet.
The bond market rallied on Trump's comment, prompting US Treasury yields into their steepest drop in over a year. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since November 2016.
The sell-off comes on the heels of the US Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in a decade, and remarks from Fed chief Jerome Powell that tempered expectations for further cuts this year, cuts Trump has been vocal about supporting.
Wall Street dragged down by Trump trade tweet
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV