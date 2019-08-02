Wall Street dragged down by Trump trade tweet

Having spent most of the session on track for their best day since June, all three major US stock indices took sudden U-turns as investors quickly turned into sellers after the tweet.
The bond market rallied on Trump's comment, prompting US Treasury yields into their steepest drop in over a year. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since November 2016.
The sell-off comes on the heels of the US Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in a decade, and remarks from Fed chief Jerome Powell that tempered expectations for further cuts this year, cuts Trump has been vocal about supporting.
