Wall Street closing: US stock markets witness their biggest jump since June 2020

The US stock markets witnessed their biggest jump since June 2020 on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices eased inflation fears.

The Wall Street rally broke a four-day losing streak but it wasn't enough to erase their losses for the week. US crude oil price dropped 12 percent, the most since November, bringing relief after a sharp runup in crude prices since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Oil prices had earlier hit a high of $130 per barrel due to the giopolitical uncertainties in eastern Europe. Stock markets across the world had been falling for the past couple of weeks due to the Russia-Ukraine war. All Wall Street indices closed more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday.

US stock markets closing on Wednesday

:

The S&P 500 rose 107.18 points, or 2.6%, to 4,277.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25.

The Nasdaq rose 459.99 points, or 3.6%, to 13,255.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 2.7%, to 2,016.29.

Us stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.99 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 328.55 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 57.89 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.39 points, or 0.8%.

Us stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 488.30 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is down 3,052.05 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,389.43 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 229.02 points, or 10.2%.

