Wall Street closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

US stock markets on Wednesday rebounded after days of fall as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest rise in interest rates this month than some investors had been fearing. Treasury yields recovered some of their sharp losses even as oil prices continued to rise. Gold prices receded despite Russian forces continuing to advance in Ukraine.

Major Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq - gained substantially after witnessing days of slumps.

US stock markets closing on Wednesday

:

The S&P 500 rose 80.28 points, or 1.9%, to 4,386.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 596.40 points, or 1.8%, to 33,891.35.

The Nasdaq rose 219.56 points, or 1.6%, to 13,752.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 50.37 points, or 2.5%, to 2,058.87.

US stock markets closing for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.89 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 167.40 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 57.39 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.94 points, or 0.9%.

US stock markets closing for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 379.64 points, or 8%.

The Dow is down 2,446.95 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,892.95 points, or 12.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 186.44 points, or 8.3%.

