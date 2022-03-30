Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Tuesday

US stock markets jumped substantially on Tuesday as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress. Technology and communications stocks rallied, while energy stocks lagged behind as oil prices sank after Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached a consensus and common understanding on some issues and Russia said it is cutting back some operations.

US stock markets closing on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to 4,631.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.30 points, or 1%, to 35,294.19.

The Nasdaq rose 264.73 points, or 1.8%, to 14,619.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.04 points, or 2.6%, to 2,133.10.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 88.54 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 432.95 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 450.34 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.11 points, or 2.7%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 134.58 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 1,044.11 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,025.33 points, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 112.22 points, or 5%.

