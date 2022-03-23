Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Tuesday

Wall Street indices jumped on Tuesday as oil prices eased on the expectation that European Union nations would not agree to join the US in a Russian oil embargo in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Banks stocks helped drive up the gains, along with technology and retailer stocks in the US markets. Energy stocks fell on easing oil and bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation if it needed to.

US stock markets on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 50.43 points, or 1.1%, to 4,511.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.47 points, or 0.7%, to 34,807.46.

The Nasdaq rose 270.36 points, or 2%, to 14,108.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.41 points, or 1.1%, to 2,088.34.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.49 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 52.53 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 214.98 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 254.57 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,530.84 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,536.15 points, or 9.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 156.97 points, or 7%.

