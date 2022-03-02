0

Wall Street closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
As Russia further advances, the rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73 percent, the level which was seen in January. Oil prices also soared above $100 a barrel as Russia faces sanctions.

Wall Street closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday
The US stock markets fell heavily on Tuesday as investors shifted money out of stocks and into US government bonds. As Russia further advances, the rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73 percent, where it was in January.
Oil prices soared, surging back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its Ukraine invasion.
US stock markets closing on Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.5%, to 4,306.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.8%, to 33,294.95.
The Nasdaq fell 218.94 points, or 1.6%, to 13,532.46.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.58 points, or 1.9%, to 2,008.51.
US stock markets for the week:
The S&P 500 is down 78.39 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is down 763.80 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 162.16 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 32.42 points, or 1.6%.
US stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 459.92 points, or 9.6%.
The Dow is down 3,043.45 points, or 8.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,112.51 points, or 13.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 236.81 points, or 10.5%.
-With agency inputs
