Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Monday

US stock markets closed higher as bond yields and oil prices fell after shooting higher earlier this month, though energy companies ended in the red.

Crude oil prices tanked as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19.

However, energy companies ended in the red.

The S&P 500 rose 32.46 points, or 0.7%, to 4,575.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points, or 0.3%, to 34,955.89.

The Nasdaq rose 185.60 points, or 1.3%, to 14,354.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,078.06.

The S&P 500 is down 190.66 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 1,382.41 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,290.07 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.25 points, or 7.4%.

-With agency inputs