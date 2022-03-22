Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Monday

The US stock markets ended slightly lower on Monday after giving up an early gain and bouncing around for much of the day. Wall Street witnessed a volatile day on Monday after the market posted its best week since November 2020 and as the chair of the Federal Reserve said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively if need be to contain inflation.

Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.

US stock markets closing on Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.94 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,461.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, 0.6%, to 34,552.99

The Nasdaq fell 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.21 points, or 1%, to 2,065.94.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 305 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,785.31 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,806.51 points, or 11.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 179.38 points, or 8%.

