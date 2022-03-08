Wall Street closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets witnessed their biggest fall in more than a year on Monday as an unprecedented surge in oil prices sparked high inflation fears.

Wall Street indices - S&P 500 and Nasdaq - lost nearly 3 percent, while Dow Jones and Russell 2000 fell nearly 2.5 percent after a barrel of US crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Other markets also fell, taking their cue from oils movements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now down 20 percent from its November peak, while S&P 500 is down 12.4 percent from the all-time high it set in early January.

US stock markets on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 127.78 points, or 3%, to 4,201.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.42 points, or 2.4%, to 32,817.38.

The Nasdaq fell 482.48 points, or 3.6%, to 12,830.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.57 points, or 2.5%, to 1,951.33.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 565.09 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is down 3,520.92 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,814.01 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is down 293.99 points, or 13.1%.

-With agency inputs