Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Tuesday

The US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid. The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries. Oil prices tumbled more than 6 percent, and a barrel of US crude fell below $97. Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5 percent for a second straight day. Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.

US stock markets closing on Tuesday

:

The S&P 500 rose 89.34 points, or 2.1%, to 4,262.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.10 points, 1.8%, to 33,544.34.

The Nasdaq rose 367.40 points, or 2.9%, to 12,948.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.25 points, or 1.4%, to 1,968.97.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 58.14 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 600.15 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 104.81 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.70 points, or 0.5%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 503.73 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is down 2,793.96 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,696.35 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 276.34 points, or 12.3%.

