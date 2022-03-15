0

Wall Street closing: How major US stock indices fared on Monday

IST (Updated)
Wall Street remained jumbled due to various factors such as various impacts on the economy from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and new virus lockdowns in China.While Dow Jones remained flat, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell.

US stock markets closed lower on Monday even as oil prices fell and bond yields rose sharply. Wall Street remained jumbled due to various factors such as various impacts on the economy from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and new virus lockdowns in China.
While Dow Jones remained flat, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell.
Us stock markets closing on Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.20 points, or 0.7%, to 4,173.11.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,945.24.
The Nasdaq fell 262.59 points, or 2%, to 12,581.22.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.95 points, or 1.9%, to 1,941.72.
Us stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 593.07 points, or 12.4%.
The Dow is down 3,393.06 points, or 9.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,063.75 points, or 19.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 303.59 points, or 13.5%.
-With agency inputs
IST
