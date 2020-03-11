Market Wall Street bounces back as stimulus hopes soothe recession fears Updated : March 11, 2020 06:43 AM IST All three major indexes jumped nearly 5 percent the day after equities markets suffered their biggest one-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis. US President Donald Trump said he will take "major steps" to allay market fears by asking Congress for a fiscal stimulus package to include a payroll tax cut, among other measures. All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed higher, led by tech and rate-sensitive financial shares.