Wall Street bounces back as stimulus hopes soothe recession fears

Updated : March 11, 2020 06:43 AM IST

All three major indexes jumped nearly 5 percent the day after equities markets suffered their biggest one-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis.
US President Donald Trump said he will take "major steps" to allay market fears by asking Congress for a fiscal stimulus package to include a payroll tax cut, among other measures.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed higher, led by tech and rate-sensitive financial shares.
