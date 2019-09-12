Market
Walchandnagar Industries shares jump on Rs 77.20 crore order from ISRO
Updated : September 12, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Shares of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd jumped as much as 11.4 percent to Rs 67.60 in early trade on Thursday.
The engineering firm won an order worth over Rs 77.20 crore from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
