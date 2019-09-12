Walchandnagar Industries shares jump on Rs 77.20 crore order from ISRO

Shares of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd jumped as much as 11.4 percent to Rs 67.60 in early trade on Thursday, after the engineering firm won an order worth over Rs 77.20 crore from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Walchandnagar, the maker of industrial equipment, will manufacture and supply 'Head, Middle and Nozzle End Segments' (a total number of 30) for the GSLV M KIII launch vehicle. It is the company's second-largest single order from ISRO and the largest as far as the GSLV-M KIII launch vehicle is concerned.

Established in 1908, Walchandnagar Industries is a heavy engineering company with presence in sectors like defence, nuclear & aerospace and industrial products like gears, centrifugals, castings and cauges, as per the company's website.

Walchandnagar has supplied critical components for India's first Moon mission 'Chandrayaan-I' and India's first Mars mission 'Mangalyaan', as per the website.

Walchandnagar shares traded at Rs 66.50 apiece, up by 10.56 percent on the BSE at 9.36 am. The S&P BSE SmallCap index, where the stock is listed, traded well over half a percent higher while the frontline BSE index traded at 37,392, up 0.33 percent.

