#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Walchandnagar Industries shares jump 20% on Rs 77.20 crore order from ISRO

Updated : September 12, 2019 02:18 PM IST

Shares of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd were locked in 20 percent upper circuit, quoting at Rs 72.15 per share on Thursday.
The engineering firm won an order worth over Rs 77.20 crore from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
Walchandnagar Industries's CEO GK Pillai also said he is expecting defence orders for Akash Missiles to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore in the next couple of months.
Walchandnagar Industries shares jump 20% on Rs 77.20 crore order from ISRO
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SBI new service charges to roll-out from October 1: Here's how it will affect saving bank customers

SBI new service charges to roll-out from October 1: Here's how it will affect saving bank customers

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV