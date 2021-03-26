  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Wabco India zooms 20% on strong OFS response, company opts for oversubscription option

Updated : March 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Shares of Wabco India surged 20 percent on Friday as the company received a robust response for its offer-for-sale (OFS).
The company announced that it will exercise oversubscription option to the extent of 6.86 lakh shares in addition to the base offer size.
The promoter's two-day stake sale through the OFS route opened on Thursday for non-retail investors and will open today for retail investors.
Wabco India zooms 20% on strong OFS response, company opts for oversubscription option
Published : March 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Assembly Elections LIVE: Security beefed up in Assam, WB ahead of 1st phase of polls

Assembly Elections LIVE: Security beefed up in Assam, WB ahead of 1st phase of polls

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement