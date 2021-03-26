Wabco India zooms 20% on strong OFS response, company opts for oversubscription option
Updated : March 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Shares of Wabco India surged 20 percent on Friday as the company received a robust response for its offer-for-sale (OFS).
The company announced that it will exercise oversubscription option to the extent of 6.86 lakh shares in addition to the base offer size.
The promoter's two-day stake sale through the OFS route opened on Thursday for non-retail investors and will open today for retail investors.
