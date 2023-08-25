CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsVST Tillers Tractors shares jump as much as 13% to a record high Here's why

VST Tillers Tractors shares jump as much as 13% to a record high - Here's why

VST Tillers Tractors has entered into a master service agreement with US-based Solectrac Inc. to jointly develop electric power tiller and other agricultural machinery.

Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 25, 2023 1:06:37 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
VST Tillers Tractors shares jump as much as 13% to a record high - Here's why
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. gained as much as 13 percent on Friday to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,790 after the company announced a pact with a US-based firm to jointly develop electric power tillers and agriculture machinery.

Share Market Live

The company informed bourses that it has entered into a master service agreement with US-based Solectrac Inc. to jointly develop electric power tiller and other agricultural machinery.


VST Tillers Tractors manufactures agricultural multipurpose power tillers and tractors in India. It has three manufacturing plants and 380 dealerships across the country. The company has a presence across 40 countries.

Earlier this month, VST Tillers Tractors announced the launch of Series 9 tractors in the range of 18.5HP to 36HP in India.

Soletrac is the leading electric tractor manufacturers in the United States. The company has experience of 26 years in designing and engineering electric tractors.
No details on the quantum of the agreement or monetary contribution have been shared.
VST Tillers is optimistic on the growth trends. The company said that its tractor segment is looking at a 10-15 percent growth, while the power tillers business is looking at a 15-20 percent growth.
The management also maintained its margin guidance of 11-13 percent for financial year 2024. It has over 75 percent market share in India for power tillers.

VST Tillers Tractors reported a turnover of Rs 246 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2024, which was the highest ever revenue for the company in a June quarter.

Shares of VST Tillers are trading 10.2 percent higher at Rs 3,664.05. The stock has gained nearly 60 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 1:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

VST TillersVST Tillers Tractors

Recommended Articles

View All
GMR Airports shares fall 6% after hitting 13-year high as Kotak downgrades stock to 'sell'

GMR Airports shares fall 6% after hitting 13-year high as Kotak downgrades stock to 'sell'

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Finserv and Mahanagar Gas — here’s why

This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Finserv and Mahanagar Gas — here’s why

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex remain volatile, financials and IT drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex remain volatile, financials and IT drag

Aug 25, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Standard Chartered expects US Fed to maintain higher rates for longer despite growth slowdown

Standard Chartered expects US Fed to maintain higher rates for longer despite growth slowdown

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X