VST Tillers Tractors shares jump as much as 13% to a record high - Here's why

The company informed bourses that it has entered into a master service agreement with US-based Solectrac Inc. to jointly develop electric power tiller and other agricultural machinery.
VST Tillers Tractors manufactures agricultural multipurpose power tillers and tractors in India. It has three manufacturing plants and 380 dealerships across the country. The company has a presence across 40 countries.
Earlier this month, VST Tillers Tractors announced the launch of Series 9 tractors in the range of 18.5HP to 36HP in India.
VST Tillers Tractors reported a turnover of Rs 246 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2024, which was the highest ever revenue for the company in a June quarter.
