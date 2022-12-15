VRL Logistics shares drop after promoter sells over 5% equity; domestic funds buyers

VRL Logistics promoter Vijay Basavanneppa Sankeshwar, who held a 33.72 percent stake as of the September quarter, sold 5.42 percent stake at an average price of Rs 570.01 apiece on Wednesday.

A promoter entity of leading transportation and logistics company VRL Logistics has sold a 5.4 percent stake or 47.92 lakh shares of the company to raise Rs 273.14 crore through open market deals on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., Quant Mutual Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund were key buyers of the stock, according to the bulk deal data on NSE showed.

VRL Logistics promoter Vijay Basavanneppa Sankeshwar, who held a 33.72 percent stake or 2.97 crore shares as of the September quarter, sold 47.92 lakh or a 5.42 percent stake at an average price of Rs 570.01 apiece on Wednesday, raising a total of Rs 273.14 crore.

Max Life Insurance Company picked 14.03 lakh shares in two transactions at a price of Rs 570, valuing the deal at Rs 79.99 crore.

On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 11.82 lakh shares for a total amount of Rs 67.41 crore at an average price of Rs 570 per share.

Quant Mutual Fund picked 10.52 lakh shares in two deals at a price of Rs 570 per share.

The stock closed 0.20 percent down at Rs 573.90 on BSE on Wednesday. The trading volume spurted over six-fold as more than 8 crore shares changed hands.

Shares of the company gained 1.45 percent to trade at Rs 582.20 apiece on BSE in morning deals. The stock opened at Rs 579.40 and touched a high of Rs 589.45 in early trade.

VRL Logistics is the largest fleet owner of commercial vehicles in India with a fleet of 5,111 vehicles including 295 passenger transport vehicles and 4,816 goods transport vehicles amongst others. VRL finds a mention in the Limca Book of Records as the largest fleet owner of commercial vehicles in India in the private sector.

