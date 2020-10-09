Volume turnaround in Q2 will turn auto sector profitable after 5 quarters of decline, says report

Indian automobile companies should see a big turnaround in their financial performance in Q2 led by the sharp recovery in volumes, after a dismal Q1FY21.

Expect combined revenue and EBITDA for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to rise 3-7 percent YoY in Q2 after the 69-102 percent YoY fall in Q1, said Jefferies report.

In Q1FY21, the auto industry suffered as volumes fell sharply amid COVID-related lockdown. However, the tables turned for the sector when wholesales improved significantly in Q2 led by rising retail demand, production ramp-ups, and inventory build-up ahead of the festive season.

"Estimate Q2 wholesale for passenger vehicles rose 14 percent YoY and for two-wheelers were flattish YoY. Tractor wholesales also grew 35 percent YoY in Q2 v/s 14 percent fall in Q1. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles declined an estimated 45-50 percent YoY in Q2 but were 6x QoQ. We expect aggregate revenues for our covered auto OEMs to grow 7 percent YoY in Q2 after the 69 percent YoY fall in Q1," the brokerage said.

The second quarter will be the first YoY growth after five quarters of decline, it added further.

Operating leverage will drive sharp margin recovery for the auto companies. It should also be noted that metal prices recovered in Q2 from April-May lows. According to the brokerage, in Q2, expect aggregate EBITDA margin to expand 13 ppt (percentage points) QoQ to 11.9 percent in Q2.

Since March lows, the Nifty Auto index has jumped 85 percent to current levels.

Although the sector will turn profitable in Q2FY21, the profits are likely going to be down YoY on lower financial incomes and exceptionally low tax rates as companies adjusted for the higher tax outgo of Q1FY20 after the corporate tax cut.