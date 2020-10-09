Auto Volume turnaround in Q2 will turn auto sector profitable after 5 quarters of decline, says report Updated : October 09, 2020 03:13 PM IST Expect combined revenue and EBITDA for OEMs to rise 3-7 percent YoY in Q2 after the 69-102 percent YoY fall in Q1, said Jefferies report. Q2 will be the first YoY growth after five quarters of decline, it added further. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.