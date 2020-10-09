  • SENSEX
Volume turnaround in Q2 will turn auto sector profitable after 5 quarters of decline, says report

Updated : October 09, 2020 03:13 PM IST

Expect combined revenue and EBITDA for OEMs to rise 3-7 percent YoY in Q2 after the 69-102 percent YoY fall in Q1, said Jefferies report. 
Q2 will be the first YoY growth after five quarters of decline, it added further. 
