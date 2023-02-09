Voltas turns red with Rs 110.5 crore Q3 loss, misses estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Voltas Ltd ended at Rs 823.40, down by Rs 3.45, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

Leading domestic air-conditioner maker Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 110.5 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 91 crore for the quarter under review.

The profit was impacted due to the provision of Rs 137 crore (exceptional item) made on an overseas project.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,005.6 crore during the period under review, up 11.8 percent against Rs 1,794 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,886 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 51 percent to Rs 76.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 156 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 3.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 8.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The profit before the share of profit (loss) of joint ventures/associates, exceptional items, and tax was Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs l71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per Share (Face Value per share of Re. 1) (not annualised) as of December 31, 2022, was Rs 3.34 compared to Rs 2.90 last year.

The revenue of the unitary cooling products business increased by 11 percent and was at Rs 1,216 crore as compared to Rs 1,094 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the segment result was lower at Rs 89 crore as compared to Rs 102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The electro-mechanical projects and services revenue for the quarter was higher by 17 percent, at Rs 648 crore as compared to Rs 554 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The engineering products and services segment revenue and result for the quarter were at Rs 118 crore and Rs 46 crore as compared to Rs 125 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively in the corresponding quarter last year.