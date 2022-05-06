Shares of Voltas tanked about 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended March.

The global air conditioning and engineering services provider of the Tata Group reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 183 crore.

Here’s a look at the company’s quarterly numbers in comparison to CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate

At 1045 IST, shares of the company were trading 7 percent lower at Rs 1,076.95 on BSE.

Voltas shares touched an intraday low of Rs 1045, down 10 percent on BSE today. (Source: BSE)

Voltas reported revenue growth of 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,667 crore led by 13 percent YoY growth in the revenue of the unitary cooling products (UCP) division.

However, sales from the electro-mechanical projects and services segment declined.

(Rs in crore) Segment Revenue Quarter ended 31.3.2022 Quarter ended 31.3.2021 1 Unitary Cooling Products 1818.41 1654.69 2 Engineering Products and Services 691.81 875.47 3 Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services 123.5 97.68

"The extended winter coupled with the spread of the third wave of mutant (Omicron) virus during January/February 2022 affected the trade and consumer sentiments, resulting in lower primary offtake of cooling products by channel partners. However, the hot weather turned the market outlook in March 2022 resulting in partial sales recovery for the quarter," said Voltas.

The overall operating margin of the company declined by 268 basis points on-year to 9.8 percent. This was largely due to higher raw material costs and delay in price hike, said ICICI Securities.

All three business segments reported a fall in profitability in Q4FY22, the brokerage firm added.