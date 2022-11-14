Voltas to enter bio medical refrigeration segment with Vestfrost deal

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Voltas have declined over 35 percent this year.

Voltas Ltd. forayed into the medical refrigeration segment after signing a technology license agreement with Denmark's Vestfrost Solutions.

Under the agreement, the Tata Group enterprise will develop, manufacture, sell and service medical refrigeration and vaccine storage equipment including Ice-lined Refrigerators, Vaccine Freezers and Ultra low temperature Freezers in India.

Denmark-based Vestfrost Solutions, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative and efficient refrigerators and freezers in the Bio Medical and Cold Chain industry will be providing the technology and know-how for making the products at Voltas’ facilities in India.

Vestfrost Solutions will bring its R&D and manufacturing prowess, in addition to a wide product range and global sourcing capabilities to this deal.

The partnership will leverage the brand presence as well as the sales & distribution network of Voltas.