Voltas to enter bio medical refrigeration segment with Vestfrost deal

Shares of Voltas have declined over 35 percent this year.
Voltas Ltd. forayed into the medical refrigeration segment after signing a technology license agreement with Denmark's Vestfrost Solutions.
Denmark-based Vestfrost Solutions, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative and efficient refrigerators and freezers in the Bio Medical and Cold Chain industry will be providing the technology and know-how for making the products at Voltas’ facilities in India.
Vestfrost Solutions will bring its R&D and manufacturing prowess, in addition to a wide product range and global sourcing capabilities to this deal.
The partnership will leverage the brand presence as well as the sales & distribution network of Voltas.
Shares of Voltas ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 823. The stock is down 34 percent year-to-date.