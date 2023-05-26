Voltamp Transformers shares hit 52-week high on strong execution, volume growth in Q4

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has stated that the revenue jump in Voltamp Transformers was majorly led by an 18 percent growth in volume during the quarter.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers gained the most in a single day in three months after the company reported strong earnings for the March quarter on the back of strong execution and volume growth.

Voltamp Transformers has a registered 45 percent growth in net profit on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a net profit of Rs 76.6 crore for the quarter ended in March 2023, compared to Rs 53 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue also witnessed an uptick, increasing by 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 439.9 crore compared to Rs 387.2 crore in the same period last year.

Voltamp Transformers’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 92.8 crore in the quarter under review was 39 percent higher on a year-on-year basis from Rs 66.7 crore posted in the preceding year.

The Vadodara-based electrical transformers manufacturer has also reported a 350-basis point rise in gross margins in the March quarter, while its EBITDA margin expanded to 21.1 percent in the quarter as compared to 17.2 percent posted in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has stated that the revenue jump in Voltamp Transformers was majorly led by an 18 percent growth in volume during the quarter, adding that its gross margin expansion and operating leverage aided operations.

The company’s order book stands at Rs 600 crore as of the end of the March quarter, with the year’s volumes rising by 7 percent compared to last year.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers ended 14.6 percent higher at Rs 3,874. The stock made a 52-week high of Rs 4,028 on Friday. This is the biggest single-day gain for the stock since February this year.