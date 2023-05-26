English
    Voltamp Transformers shares hit 52-week high on strong execution, volume growth in Q4

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 4:01:34 PM IST (Published)

    Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has stated that the revenue jump in Voltamp Transformers was majorly led by an 18 percent growth in volume during the quarter.

    Shares of Voltamp Transformers gained the most in a single day in three months after the company reported strong earnings for the March quarter on the back of strong execution and volume growth.

    Voltamp Transformers has a registered 45 percent growth in net profit on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a net profit of Rs 76.6 crore for the quarter ended in March 2023, compared to Rs 53 crore in the corresponding period last year.
    Its revenue also witnessed an uptick, increasing by 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 439.9 crore compared to Rs 387.2 crore in the same period last year.
