Voltamp Transformers gives up early gains after Nippon MF buys 3 lakh shares

The exchange data showed that around 5.43 lakh shares changed hands on Wednesday.

Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday sold 4.2 lakh shares of Vadodara-based electrical transformers manufacturer Voltamp Transformers Ltd at a price of Rs 2,651.56 per share for a total of Rs 113.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund picked up 3 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 2,650 per share in a total deal value of Rs 79.50 crore.

Voltamp Transformers operates four plants to manufacture Oil-filled Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Dry Type Resin Impregnated Transformers, and Cast Resin Transformers. The company's total installed capacity is 13,000 MVA per annum on a three-shift basis.

In the September quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 317.63 crore compared to Rs 263.19 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose to Rs 45.93 crore from Rs 35.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers are currently trading at Rs 2,697.35, up 0.28 percent.