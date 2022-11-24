English
Voltamp Transformers gives up early gains after Nippon MF buys 3 lakh shares

Voltamp Transformers gives up early gains after Nippon MF buys 3 lakh shares

Voltamp Transformers gives up early gains after Nippon MF buys 3 lakh shares
By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 10:57 AM IST (Published)

Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday sold 4.2 lakh shares of Vadodara-based electrical transformers manufacturer Voltamp Transformers Ltd at a price of Rs 2,651.56 per share for a total of Rs 113.6 crore.
Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund picked up 3 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 2,650 per share in a total deal value of Rs 79.50 crore.
Voltamp Transformers operates four plants to manufacture Oil-filled Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Dry Type Resin Impregnated Transformers, and Cast Resin Transformers. The company's total installed capacity is 13,000 MVA per annum on a three-shift basis.
In the September quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 317.63 crore compared to Rs 263.19 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose to Rs 45.93 crore from Rs 35.07 crore in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Voltamp Transformers are currently trading at Rs 2,697.35, up 0.28 percent.
The exchange data showed that around 5.43 lakh shares changed hands on Wednesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
