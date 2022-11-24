Voltamp Transformers gives up early gains after Nippon MF buys 3 lakh shares

The exchange data showed that around 5.43 lakh shares changed hands on Wednesday.
Buy / Sell Voltamp Trans share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday sold 4.2 lakh shares of Vadodara-based electrical transformers manufacturer Voltamp Transformers Ltd at a price of Rs 2,651.56 per share for a total of Rs 113.6 crore.
Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund picked up 3 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 2,650 per share in a total deal value of Rs 79.50 crore.
Voltamp Transformers operates four plants to manufacture Oil-filled Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Dry Type Resin Impregnated Transformers, and Cast Resin Transformers. The company's total installed capacity is 13,000 MVA per annum on a three-shift basis.
In the September quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 317.63 crore compared to Rs 263.19 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose to Rs 45.93 crore from Rs 35.07 crore in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Voltamp Transformers are currently trading at Rs 2,697.35, up 0.28 percent.
The exchange data showed that around 5.43 lakh shares changed hands on Wednesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!