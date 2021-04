The Indian equity market is witnessing heightened volatility amid the resurgence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market has also suffered a correction as the Nifty and Bank Nifty are down 5 percent and 15 percent, from the recent highs, respectively.

To contain the pandemic, several states have announced localized restrictions that are expected to impact near-term economic recovery till cases stabilize.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are gradually beginning to accelerate. As vaccination pick up further with approvals for more vaccines now in place, experts believe the market focus will shift back to growth, cyclical recovery and fundamentals.

While the index has corrected a modest 6 percent from its recent highs, many stocks have undergone a hefty 15-20 percent decline. Experts are of the view that this correction can be used as a buying opportunity.

“We believe this correction is a buying opportunity and it doesn’t change the medium-term thesis of recovery in corporate earnings led by underlying macro pick-up with focus on investment cycle,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Motilal Oswal recommends buying in the market amid this correction and advocates adding a balanced mix of growth, cyclicals and defensive names.

The brokerage continues to be Overweight on the BFSI, IT, Metals, Cement & Capital Goods, It remains Neutral on Consumer, Auto and Pharma sectors while staying Underweight on Energy, Utility and Infrastructure.

“Valuations at 20x FY22 Nifty EPS, while not mouth-watering, are not exorbitantly expensive either given the benign equity-bond yields metric and turn in earnings cycle after a decade-long tepid earnings delivery,” the brokerage firm said.

After two consecutive quarters of solid earnings beats and upgrades, the March quarter earnings are also expected to be strong, aided by a deflated base of 4QFY20 and healthy demand recovery for the large part of 4QFY21.

Despite headwinds of commodity cost inflation in various sectors, the performance of India Inc, is expected to be healthy.

The key drivers of the 4QFY21 performance include metals – on the back of a strong pricing environment and higher volumes; Private Banks and NBFCs – on moderation in slippages and improved disbursements/collection efficiency.

A continued strong performance is also expected from IT – as deal wins translate into higher revenues; Autos – as operating leverage benefits offset commodity cost pressures; and Consumer Staples and Durables – on strong demand recovery despite commodity price inflation, according to the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal's top preferred picks in largecap stocks include ICICI Bank, SBI, UIltraTech Cement, M&M, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Hindustan Unilever, Divi's Laboratories, Infosys, HCL Technologies.

Its top ideas in mid-caps include Cholamandalam Investment, SAIL, Emami, Gland Pharma, LTTS, IEX, Varun Beverages, Gujarat Gas, Orient Electric, Federal Bank, among others.