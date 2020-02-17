Market Vodafone still has one more shot, govt shouldn’t view telecom as cash cow, says veteran investor Shankar Sharma Updated : February 17, 2020 06:44 PM IST In India there is shyness in admitting that stock markets add value to economies, Samir Arora of Helios Capital. Very few people are in the stock market directly or even indirectly in India, said Samir Arora. The government and politicians view stock market as speculation without understanding how much it is an advertisement for the world on how the economy is doing and how wealth is coming, said Arora.