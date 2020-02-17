Vodafone still has one more shot, govt shouldn’t view telecom as cash cow, says veteran investor Shankar Sharma

In India, there is still a reluctance to admit that stock markets add value to the economy, may be because there are only a few people who are involved in stock trading, say Shankar Sharma of First Global and Samir Arora of Helios Capital.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the veteran investors discussed various aspects of domestic and global stock markets including implications of tax reforms and the recent US policies on the market and the investors.

The government and many politicians sometimes fail to understand that the country’s capital market is an advertisement for the world on how the economy is doing and how wealth is coming, they opined.

Q: The first issue I want to discuss with both of you is this tweet that we had in the morning about US President Donald Trump congratulating on the Dow hitting all-time high and, in general, we have seen there is a piece of news that America is considering tax breaks for individuals to invest in stock market. Truly a capitalist economy. Why do you think we can’t have it here? We kept thinking that there will be something on the taxation front but none of that was done?

Arora: I think in India there is shyness in admitting that stock markets add value to economies and to people but the bigger picture could be because there are very few people who are in the stock market directly or even indirectly and it has been viewed by the government and maybe politicians as speculated without understanding how much it is an advertisement for the world on how the economy is doing and how wealth is coming.

With foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign institutional investors (FIIs), everything is coming because they think they will make money.

Some will make it in the markets, some will make it indirectly but it is all connected but I don’t think that understanding or that expectation is there in the minds of the political class and the bureaucratic class that how it helps privatisation, how it may help job creation, how it may help initial public offerings (IPOs), and new money raise.

They only see it that market falls and then goes up and then falls and, therefore, it is speculative. That is why short-term trading is considered speculative, derivatives speculative, at least it should not be called speculative income, it should be called short-term business income or something.

I think the bigger picture because very few people have it. So, it is better to side with the 90 percent that is not in.

Q: You want to weigh in on this? Is it because the electorate - half a percent of overall electorate would be interested in the stock market. That is something which has not been given as much importance as it has been given in a country like America.

Sharma: I think it is largely because most policymakers, typically the bureaucracy is from Bihar. That is my analysis. I am also from Bihar and I am still Bihari in the stock market. That tells you about the state in the state.

My view is it is inherently a mindset, which is all this is a den of speculation and it is a necessary evil, it has to be tolerated but it doesn’t have to be given some extra incentive to become bigger than what it is. It is an inherent mistrust of capitalism.

We have been listening to it throughout our childhood that private sector is a bad thing, “sarkari hi sahi hai”, “wahi naukri honi chahiye”. That has been ingrained into the north Indian, particularly in my state’s culture, and I think most of them are unfortunately in the bureaucracy and that is how this thinking percolates that’s why we should incentivise stock market investment.

Don’t they make money easily, don’t they just go to the offices, play on computer and make some money? Those things are – sometimes it is true also – but many a time, particularly in the last two years, we have realised that it hasn’t been that easy.

Samir Arora and I have been on a panel on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) a couple of years ago when in the Budget day they had imposed long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax – just like a month before that and both of us were on the same side of the fence saying that look in a young economy in terms of stock market investments, you need to incentivise people to invest in the stock market. That is an overarching principle of why LTCG is a bad idea. It is still a bad idea. But for the policymakers that has not been the case.

Q: LTCG, a lot of people say, was a bad idea and I don’t think it has added to any revenues over the last two years. I am sure the government is getting feedback but still no rethink on that. Has that disappointed you?

Arora: Absolutely. My problem is that previously if I make a suggestion, I start believing that it is so logical that it will happen and then I suddenly become bullish on that basis that it is so obvious.

Now, I say what will happen is different from what should happen. So, we recommend what should happen but we should not believe it ourselves. Many times when you see these FICCI and all these guys going for Budget recommendations or whatever, they will say X would be cut to 20 percent, my average revenue per user (ARPU) should become 400, and suddenly we start believing it.

We should not believe all these things including from ourselves. Because I think LTCG – I wrote a written note to Adhia when he joined because that time by mistake he said that please give me suggestions. And I gave a big note on why LTCG should not come and why taxes should be removed, you won’t need Mauritius after that, you won’t need Singapore after that, so half or 80 percent of this offshore business will go away. Some story I made and I wrote. Obviously there was no reply but next year it was done. So the thing is not to believe the suggestions that we make.

Q: After the corporate tax cut you were very bullish on the market, you said this is bigger than the Budget – that optimism is tempered down now?

Arora: That optimism was tempered down but not so much. It was initially tempered down in December-end when the government started or we started seeing that there might be a big tax shortfall and, therefore, even GST rates may be hiked because one part of my bullishness was over and above the fact that it’s a direct stock market benefit that it can’t be a single part.

It must be a package which may come overtime that it would mean other cuts, it would mean personal tax cut and it otherwise shows sensitivity towards corporate sector and all that. So on that part nothing much has happened after that; by the way right now I am around 60 net which is my average thing but my thinking at the end of December was that we will have to negotiate with the banks which is facing capital shortage and telecom, if you remember January 1 interview, and they have not been solved but the market has still chosen to go up so we don’t find the market beyond a point and we moved on but yes, some of these things still need to be solved.

Q: You are still quite bullish especially on the broader market. I was reading your quote about this event that - India is a great story like it was 15 years ago and like it will be 15 years from now.

Sharma: You can read what you want into that quote. It’s a loaded quote.

Q: I know a lot of people will understand that but I am just trying to understand your market view right now?

Sharma: I said it on a television interview that in my 25-30 years of doing this it has never been an easier time to be an investor because only 10-20 companies are left in total. So I do not think it is a full time profession anymore, to be honest with you.

The whole story is that market has become extremely narrow and you can call that in a positive sense or a negative sense. As investors we will figure out that if that is where the trade is, we will be present there – that trade will change, everything changes and nothing is permanent and all of us now have moved towards that. It will change at some point and probably in January also you saw a bit of change when the broad market especially the smallcaps did sharply better than the Nifty.

So, that will change but that said to say that there is a broad bull market that I see. I don’t see that. It’s a narrow bull market and I don’t see that changing anytime in a hurry because to create a broad bull market, you need to have nominal GDP growth of around 14-15 percent but your earnings will compound at the rate of your nominal GDP growth because earnings are also nominal. If your nominal GDP growth is 6-7-8 percent, earnings can’t grow beyond that. It will probably undershoot that. If you see for last five years, it’s a 6-7 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Nifty, which is more or less equal to the government securities, the Gsec rate.

Q: But within that also there is a story, if problem with Yes Bank, HDFC Bank was up, there was a problem with PSU banks, HDFC Bank, anything wrong happens Reliance goes up, Infosys goes up.

Arora: We are saying broadening so that is why it is not broadening because the large is benefiting or consolidating.

Q: Will that continue?

Arora: No, I think over a period of time the market has to broaden a bit. It had a start in January and now it seems to be not going up again maybe because of telecom issues or whatever but that is a bit of a bet that it will broaden.

Q: You believe it will broaden?

Sharma: The good old days when we were running from Gurugram to Coimbatore finding great little companies, I think those days are probably not there yet or not there for a long-time.

I think it’s just a huge polarisation of economic power in India unless there is an innovative company; let us say there is a company like IndiaMART, which is a platform company, India doesn’t have platform companies.

Those companies will come here and there; earlier there were 100 such companies and now maybe just a handful of companies.

Q: While we are talking about slowdown that is impacting the overall gross domestic product (GDP) and overall growth, there are some companies which are still managing double-digit growth on very high basis?

Sharma: Because they are basically taking away share from the companies hit by goods and services tax (GST) – let us say small-scale sellers have been wiped out after demonetisation and then the GST.

But the market has not gone away. The growth of the market might have lessen but it doesn’t mean Rs 100 has become Rs 80. It might be Rs 101 instead of Rs 105 or maybe Rs 98 but that Rs 100 is still up for grabs. That whole thing is being grabbed by the likes of a company such as Asian Paints, Lever is not the same as Asian Paints by the way, so it is okay.

But, the point is that people in the stock market – I have always believed they don’t have heart, as long as their stock runs, they are very happy.

So the term I hear these days is formalisation of the economy. It means “sab log mar jaye, dus companiya reh jaye, wahi thik hai”, which I think from a stock market angle is good. I don’t have a problem. We will take it but I don’t think it is generally good for a country as a whole.

Q: Every morning I check notifications on twitter, I want to know what people want to know. Two questions which everyone wants to know whether I should average YES Bank and Idea. Everyone quotes Warren Buffet, everyone quotes all the big investors, every morning should I average Idea and YES Bank. Do you have any idea if it is going to be Vodafone or “Vodagone” and what does this mean for India? It is the single-largest FDI in our country and we are talking about potential of Vodafone not being there.

Arora: My thinking is that, after yesterday, I feel that Vodafone still has one more shot. They must pay whatever they can in the next few days and then go and tell the Supreme Court (SC) on March 13 or March 17 that this is the maximum we have done to the best of our ability, which is X thousand crore, it can’t be hundreds of crore and then say give me another EMI plan because what SC said yesterday was that they have not made any payment.

So in that sense if they make a sincere – whatever they can afford then there is no reason for the system to bring that down on the company because then you won’t get anything more and all the spectrum payments and all are also expected from them to be paid to the government, so you will lose that also and you can’t recover it by selling that business or taking it to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or something. So they must show a sincere first big attempt not a small attempt.

Q: Are you saying that there is a chance that Vodafone will still survive?

Arora: I think it will because otherwise logically they should have said it’s over. Why do you give another hearing, for what purpose? They should have said that the deadline is this, the story is over. You took it to the limit but then little bit the Supreme Court backed off by saying next hearing on March 17 and come and explain.

Come and explain means somebody can explain that I don’t have Rs 50,000 crore but I have Rs 9,000 or Rs 6,000 and take 90 percent of it and rest I will pay you as per Plan A-Plan B and something like that.

Sharma: The point I am making is that many governments have viewed telecom as just a cash cow to be milked at any cost and it is also the largest single foreign direct investment (FDI), overall forget about just Vodafone; you go back to the history of telecom from the 90s, I think this sector has consumed maybe in excess of couple of $100 billion of foreign money.

It is simple that the government can’t treat it as a cow to be milked at will. It should pass an ordinance, change the thing, just bring it back to your base amount; leave aside the penalty, interest on penalty, take the base amount and of which I don’t think either Vodafone or Bharti Airtel have any problem in accepting and offshoots of that have been other PSU companies, which are also now in the net. The problem is that if your intent is not to solve the problem. Your intent is to milk and that’s when you have these kind of problems.

Q: From the government’s point of view and you all remember the 2G scam…

Sharma: I don’t think it was a scam. The court ruled that there was no scam.

Q: Okay. So the point here is that it made a perception and a reasonable one which cost the then government. Politically it’s a sensitive issue because the moment you allow any kind of leeway to private companies – that’s giving straightaway an issue to the opposition…

Sharma: The same NDA government gave the leeway when the auctions happened in 1996, all companies went bankrupt. They went to the same NDA-I government and pleaded that all the companies will shut down. They changed it from auction method to a revenue share method. This has happened, right. So why aren’t you doing it again.

Q: The latest precedence is that politically it becomes very sensitive to do it and it may cause problem.

Sharma: I don’t think it’s about politics. It’s only about milking the sector. In my view this government is brilliant at communication. What is the big deal in communicating that sector is dying, a big foreigner is going to go bankrupt, it will dent the image of the nation and hence we are passing in ordinance in which we are going to remove all the penalties and we are just going to take the base amount.

Q: How will they milk it if there are only 2 companies left?

Arora: I can solve it without that – you give them EMI with no interest. So you can still do it if you give them 15 year to make payment but now the interest will not be 2 percent per month as has been charged. So then nobody feels also that you have given them a discount or something. It just that the money has taken over some period. Don’t force it into an unrealistic situation.

Q: If you are saying that this is a sector which has seen as something that you can milk. The markets approach over the last six months pushed Bharti Airtel up more than doubled, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has seen a big rally on expectation that there was going to be a duopoly and in duopoly both players will make money. So is that too simplistic?

Sharma: India needs dollars, India needs a good image. Therefore, I am saying - leave aside the stock market, stock market has taken a view because of Vodafone exiting and other guys dying; Bharti will do well, I have also bought Bharti, we all have Bharti, so there is no rocket science here.

We are talking about policymaking here and we are saying that policy should take into account overall impact of a certain decision rather than saying I will do it only for money.

Q: I know normally you are not bullish on banks but you identified it, it was more than a hundred bagger – IndusInd Bank – the latest problems are because of Vodafone exposure. In general, are you surprised by the kind of de-rating that some of these bluechip banks have seen over the past one or two years?

Sharma: That is the nature of banking. I have been a banker, I know these things, this is not a surprise and also I have had the fortune of having worked with Aditya Puri.

So when HDFC Bank went public – stock listed at Rs 30, we wrote a piece of research saying that this is a baby now and the face of the research was a baby and Arnold Schwarzenegger that this is what it is going to become. 25 years on, that is exactly what it has become.

But, in my view that is an exception. It is as simple as that, we can’t extrapolate that one bank’s quality of management or whatever other qualities a bank should have – all of it is present in more than generous measures but to say that every bank will become next HDFC Bank – it won’t happen.

Q: You have made your highest wealth in HDFC Bank. What is it doing differently than even an IndusInd Bank? I am not comparing it to Yes Bank but IndusInd Bank till 2 years back it used to get same valuation as HDFC Bank.

Arora: We own many private sector banks and we made all our life nearly all the money from banks but the thing is you still have to know that out of 10 banks 5 will work and 4 won’t work and we have been lucky that we had Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and even IndusInd Bank for many many years.

So as Shankar said it’s not a one-way machine. It is just that the macro opportunity was and even now is in favour of private sector banks because of initially the thing of competing with state-owned banks and then financialisation is less and for many sectors we can’t buy those companies so you go through the financial financiers. So it’s that big picture.