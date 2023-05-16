Vodafone Plc says carrying value of group's investment in Vodafone Idea is nil

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended at Rs 7.35, up by Rs 0.26, or 3.67 percent on the BSE.

British telecom giant Vodafone Plc on Tuesday said the carrying value of the Vodafone Group's investment in debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is nil.

Also, Vodafone Plc said in FY23 preliminary results that it's recording no further share of losses in respect of VIL.

The telecom group said VIL remains in need of additional liquidity support from its lenders and intends to raise additional funding.

"There are significant uncertainties in relation to VIL's ability to make payments in relation to any remaining liabilities covered by the mechanism and no further cash payments are considered probable from the Group as of March 31, 2023," it said.

The group’s potential exposure to liabilities within VIL is capped by the mechanism described above; consequently, contingent liabilities arising from litigation in India concerning the operations of Vodafone India are not reported, it added.

In February this year, the government approved the conversion of over Rs 16,133 crore interest dues of Vodafone Idea into equity. Equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each was issued to the government at the same price.

The relief for the company comes as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021.

From being the biggest telecom operator after the merger of Vodafone and Idea into a single entity, with a 43 crore mobile subscriber base accounting for 35 percent market share in 2018, the debt-ridden company has slipped to be a distant third telecom operator.