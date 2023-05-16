English
Vodafone Plc says carrying value of group's investment in Vodafone Idea is nil

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 16, 2023 11:09:16 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended at Rs 7.35, up by Rs 0.26, or 3.67 percent on the BSE.

British telecom giant Vodafone Plc on Tuesday said the carrying value of the Vodafone Group's investment in debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is nil.

Also, Vodafone Plc said in FY23 preliminary results that it's recording no further share of losses in respect of VIL.
The telecom group said VIL remains in need of additional liquidity support from its lenders and intends to raise additional funding.
