Vodafone Idea jumps 13%; management says debt to equity conversion a positive

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped nearly 13 percent on Wednesday, likely driven by value buying after a steep fall on Tuesday. Further, encouraging responses by Vodafone Idea management during a press conference today, soothed the jittery nerves of investors.

At 11:18 am, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 8.05 percent higher at Rs 12.75 on BSE. On Tuesday, the stock had plunged about 20 percent after the telecom operator’s board of directors gave a nod to convert interest on spectrum instalments, AGR dues, into equity.

After the conversion, Government will hold around 35.8 percent in Vodafone Idea. Promoter shareholders will hold around 28.5 percent. This conversion, according to some market experts, will result in massive equity dilution to all existing Vodafone Idea shareholders.

However, the telecom operator in a press conference clarified that the decision to convert debt into equity is a positive for investors as the company has huge debt with stretched balance sheet and this conversion is a good option for Vodafone Idea to reduce debt on its books.

The management said that it expects Promoters’ role to remain the same as in the past.

With the dilution, the total promoter holding will be around 46 percent and promoters will control the governance rights as long as Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc holding is 26 percent, the management said.

Vodafone Idea management further said that it does not think that the Government has any intention to run the telecom company. Additionally, it does not expect any board members from the Government and there is also no pre-condition by the telecom department that allows for a board seat.

On fundraising, the company management said that it has been in talks with investors for several months to raise capital. Investors are showing strong interest for investments in India and telecom industry.

Market expert Prakash Diwan said, “The sector has positive headwinds given the situation that is emerging after this conversion by the government which means potential investors will also find it worthwhile to invest in annuity driven player like Vodafone, if everything goes up well.”

