Business
Vodafone Idea's stellar show at bourses may pause. Here's why
Updated : November 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST
Vodafone Idea's share price nearly doubled during the past week in expectation of a government relief package for the struggling telecom sector.
Despite a relief by the government in the form of a two-year moratorium on spectrum-related dues which is tantamount to Rs 42,000 crore financial support to the stressed sector, Crisil on Friday (after market hours), downgraded Vodafone Idea's rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore.
Vodafone Idea's share price had almost doubled and closed at Rs 6.55 apiece on Friday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more