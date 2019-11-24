#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Vodafone Idea's stellar show at bourses may pause. Here's why

Updated : November 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Vodafone Idea's share price nearly doubled during the past week in expectation of a government relief package for the struggling telecom sector.
Despite a relief by the government in the form of a two-year moratorium on spectrum-related dues which is tantamount to Rs 42,000 crore financial support to the stressed sector, Crisil on Friday (after market hours), downgraded Vodafone Idea's rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore.
Vodafone Idea's share price had almost doubled and closed at Rs 6.55 apiece on Friday.
