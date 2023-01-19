Troubles mount for Vodafone Idea over non-payment of license fee

The company was required to pay the licence fee on January 15. Now, it needs to pay the fee along with interest in the next 15 days.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue a notice soon to debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea over the non-payment of licence fees. The company has paid only 10 percent of the licence fee in the last quarter, according to a CNBC Awaaz report.

The DoT will send a show cause notice to the telecom company seeking a reply on why action should not be taken against Vodafone Idea under relevant clauses of the licence agreement.

Of the total Rs 780 crore licence fee, Vodafone Idea has deposited only Rs 78 crore so far.

The department collects fees from each of the 22 telecom circles in India on a quarterly basis. It issues notice even in the case of a single day's delay in payment of licence fees. Generally, the payment is made on the 15th day of the month following the end of the quarter.

The company was required to pay the licence fee on January 15. Now, it needs to pay the fee along with interest in the next 15 days, according to the CNBC Awaaz report. The telecom operator is yet to pay the full spectrum usage charges.

Earlier this month, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla met the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought to expedite the process for converting license fee and spectrum dues of telecom major Vodafone Idea to government equity.

In September last year, the government allowed the conversion of outstanding government dues into equity for telecom companies. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Finance Ministry cleared the conversion of dues into equity in May and July 2022.

Since its merger, the telecom company has faced a cumulative loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and its total debt stands at Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Its subscriber base went down nearly 42 percent from 422 million to 245 million.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 2.05 percent higher at Rs 7.45 on Thursday.