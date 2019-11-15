Vodafone Idea shares trim losses to rise 10% despite poor Q2 show; analysts remain bearish
Updated : November 15, 2019 10:33 AM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea fell 10 percent after it reported record losses of Rs 50,921 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
As per analysts, Vodafone Idea may see "significant" erosion in its market capitalization after it reported a massive net loss in Q2.
Earlier this week, the Department of Telecom (DoT) said companies will have to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of roughly Rs 92,000 crore in three months as ordered by the Supreme Court (SC).
