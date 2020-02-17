#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Vodafone Idea surges 15%, Bharti Airtel flat as telcos scramble to arrange AGR dues

Updated : February 17, 2020 11:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel was flat even after it paid Rs 10,000 crore for adjusted gross revenue dues as part of its dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
The Supreme Court, on Friday, slammed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not taking any action against the telecom companies on failing to repay AGR dues.
Post the order, Vodafone Idea said it is planning to pay the AGR dues in the next few days.
Vodafone Idea surges 15%, Bharti Airtel flat as telcos scramble to arrange AGR dues

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement