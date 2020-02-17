Market Vodafone Idea surges 15%, Bharti Airtel flat as telcos scramble to arrange AGR dues Updated : February 17, 2020 11:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel was flat even after it paid Rs 10,000 crore for adjusted gross revenue dues as part of its dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The Supreme Court, on Friday, slammed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not taking any action against the telecom companies on failing to repay AGR dues. Post the order, Vodafone Idea said it is planning to pay the AGR dues in the next few days.