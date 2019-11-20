#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
This stock surged 169% in just 4 days! Here's how

Updated : November 20, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Vodafone Idea rallied as much as 35 percent intraday on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session.
The stock has gained as much as 169.5 percent, rising from Rs 2.9 on November 15 to Rs 7.4 currently.
