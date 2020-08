Vodafone Idea shares declined over 7 percent in early trade on Friday after the telecom company’s net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 widened to Rs 25,460.20 crore. The stock fell as much as 7.39 percent to Rs 7.64 on the BSE. At 10 am, the shares traded 1.33 percent lower at Rs 8.14 apiece.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 25,460.20 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 4,873.90 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated revenue during the period declined 5.42 percent to Rs 10,659.3 crore from Rs 11,269.9 crore, YoY. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue fell by 9.3 percent. Revenue was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 10,910 crore.

Vodafone Idea's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in Q1FY21 dipped to Rs 114 from Rs 121 in Q4FY20.

EBITDA was reported at Rs 4,098.4 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 38.5 percent.

Gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of June 30, 2020, was Rs 1,18,940 crore, including deferred spectrum payment obligations due to the Government of Rs 92,270 crore, the company said.

The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has received FDI approval, it added.

Global brokerage CLSA has cut Vodafone Idea’s FY21-22CL forecasts by 1-5 percent and factors in additional cost savings of Rs 4,000 crore.

“Vodafone Idea’s 1QFY21 revenues, down 9% QoQ, were below estimates. ARPU declined 6% QoQ to Rs 114 and Vodafone Idea saw 11.3 million decline in subscribers, hit by the closure of retail stores during all-India lockdowns. While voice traffic declined 6% QoQ, encouragingly data traffic was up 11% QoQ,” CLSA said.

The company awaits Supreme Court verdict on AGR, and even if 20 years staggered payment is granted, on DoT estimates, EMI will be 30 percent of cash EBITDA, CLSA said.

CLSA has retained an underperform rating and cut the target price to Rs 8.40 from Rs 9.20 per share earlier.